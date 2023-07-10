LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kids tend to spend more time staring at a screen when given more free time. However, it is not all fun and games on social media. Las Vegas blogger Amy Marie sat down with 8 News Now to discuss what she and her family experienced with online bullying.

Even though Marie makes a living on social media, she doesn’t want her kids on it. She said it’s a tall order, so she’s right there with them. That’s why she started the Las Vegas Parent Zone Facebook page and the #LVPZ group.

Both focus on sharing free resources and activities for families.

“I didn’t have a group like this as a young mom, I didn’t have no community to like rely on so I wanted something where people could come together,” Marie said. “Our group is a very fun group and it’s safe.”

Marie said things often can get out of hand.

“They start bullying each other [and] we have adults that bully each other. I’ve seen it not just in our group but all over,” Marie said. “We call them trolls and if they can’t handle themselves, how can kids handle themselves on social media.”

Trolls aren’t going away. Especially, with tech companies churning out platform after platform.

“They’re going to be popping up every year or two, there’s always a new one,” Marie said. “These kids are so vulnerable, they are so young, and they just don’t know.”

Marie told 8 News Now that she believes her Las Vegas Parent Zone Facebook page has one of the largest followings for a mom blogger in the valley. She said it racks up about 8 million views a month.

She’s not the only one who wants solutions, it’s the teens too. A recent survey by the Pew Research Center said when it comes to abuse on social media platforms, many teens think criminal charges or permanent bans would help.

Marie’s 14-year-old son Aiden Christopher said he’s in no rush to get on social media.

“I think it is a pretty dangerous place sometimes,” he said

“You just got to, I don’t know you really have to be careful with your kids,” Marie said.

received.