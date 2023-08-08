LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mom is accused of stabbing another parent outside of an elementary school in a “road rage” incident after she said the victim pushed her son, police documents said.

According to a report, on Aug. 7 at around 4 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to Steele Elementary School after a student’s parent was stabbed.

Arriving officers found a man who was stabbed in the upper left abdomen. Medical personnel took him to the University Medical Trauma Center and he was taken into surgery. According to the report, officers were able to speak with him before he went into surgery.

The report stated that the victim was picking up his kids from school when he got into a “road rage incident” with a woman identified as Akira Mays, 30. The victim told police that he and Mays were arguing outside of their vehicles when one of Mays’ children got out of her vehicle and joined the argument.

Akira Mays arrested on Aug. 8, 2023 (LVMPD)

The report stated that Mays’ child punched the victim, and the victim retaliated by pushing the child to the ground. The victim told police that shortly after that he realized he was stabbed.

While police were at the scene, a school staff member told an officer that she had a “witness” on the phone, the report stated. The officer then spoke to the “witness,” who identified herself as the suspect, Mays. The officer told her she needed to come back to the school.

According to the report, while on the phone with the officer, Mays admitted to stabbing the man. When she returned to the school with her two children, officers arrested Mays and her son.

The report stated that Mays told police that she had picked up her child from the school and was attempting to leave when a vehicle blocked her from merging into a single lane. The driver of the vehicle, the victim, then drove to the side of the street, exited his vehicle, and began making “hand gestures” at Mays.

According to the report, Mays pulled over next to the victim’s vehicle and got out of her vehicle. She told police that the victim started to yell at her and her son got out of the vehicle telling the victim “not to talk to his mom like that.”

Mays told the police that she was “mad that [the victim] punched her son” so she took out her pocketknife and stabbed him before driving away, the report stated. Mays said she did not want to deal with any police, so she did not call. A family member convinced her to call the school, the report said.

According to the report, surveillance video of the incident showed the victim and Mays’ son pushing each other before Mays appears to push the victim, stabbing him.

Mays was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where she was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bail. She faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 7.