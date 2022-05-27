LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in a northeast valley mobile home park are scrambling to find new homes after they said they had less than a month to move out.

On Tuesday, those living at the Desert Paradise Mobile Home Park on Las Vegas and Nellis Boulevards had to vacate the property.

About 32 families were forced to evacuate the property after receiving a notice of uninhabitable conditions.

“Nobody in the county is stepping up to take care of what they need to take care of, for any of these residents,” said resident Maggie Lunsford-Brown.

Lunsford-Brown said she’s aware that residents must leave, but claimed that some of them are not in a position to do that.

“I’m terminally ill. If I’m under any kind of stress, cancer feeds off stress. This will kill me,” she said.

Victoria Deleon said she currently pays $600 in rent, and moving prices in today’s market are unreasonable.

“I’ve been looking for places and there’s nothing out here,” Deleon said. “With the credit score, and they want you to make three times the amount of rent. It’s just not looking very promising.”

For now, Deleon told 8 News Now she just wants to see everyone get the relocation help they need.

“I have kids, so I can’t really risk staying here and being like, ‘We won’t go,'” she said. “I would just like them to take care of the people who live here.”

8 News Now reached out to the county, which said it has been offering assistance since January to help the residents find new homes, as well as financial assistance to move by May 31.