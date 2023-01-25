LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mirage Hotel & Casino is preparing for its transition and looking to fill 300 full and part-time positions.

The jobs are within food and beverage, hotel operations, and security departments. The new employees will become part of the Hard Rock team at the Mirage property. The Mirage was sold at the end of last year to Hard Rock International.

Interested applicants can apply at this link and selected applicants will be invited to participate in the invitation-only hiring event Jan. 30-31 where employment offers will be made. You must apply by noon on Jan. 27, 2023.

The new owners are also planning a name change, construction, and a new design which will include a guitar. However, the volcano is going away.