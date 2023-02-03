LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at a local north valley middle school was arrested after the discovery of a gun on campus, according to the Clark County School District.

The incident occurred at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School on Friday according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal Gary Bugash.

The letter stated that the school received a report of a weapon on campus after which school staff and CCSD police investigated the reports and discovered a gun.

There were no injuries and no threats made to the school, Bugash said.

Parents were asked to discuss school safety with their children and report any threats to SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

Cram Middle School is located at 1900 Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas, near Revere Street.

This comes just days after a 16-year-old male student at Spring Valley High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus on Tuesday.