UPDATE: This article has been updated to add a statement regarding the substitute teacher’s status with the school district.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents and guardians received a letter Tuesday from a south Las Vegas middle school notifying them of an investigation into a racial incident.

Parents say Silvestri Junior High School principal Yvette Tippetts sent the letter on Tuesday.

“I would like to inform you that the school administration became aware of an incident on our campus that involved communication that contained racial implications,” said Tippetts in the letter obtained by 8newsnow.com. “We will not tolerate behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact the needs of our students.”

The guardian, who sent 8newsnow.com the letter, says it involved a classroom incident where a teacher wrote a racial slur used to reference Black people on the whiteboard.

In a statement from the Clark County School District, officials said the individual pictured was a substitute teacher and has since been terminated, adding that he is “no longer employable by CCSD.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more updates as they become available.