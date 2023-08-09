LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas middle school custodian is out of jail after detectives arrested him last week on a sex trafficking charge, police documents said.

Rayshod Arberry, 33, is accused of trafficking a missing woman into prostitution and then threatening her if she didn’t follow through, according to an arrest report.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department reported the victim as a missing endangered adult last month. She was located by authorities on Aug. 1 at a medical facility, the report said.

Rayshod Arberry. Source: LVMPD

According to an arrest report, the woman told detectives she met Arberry outside of a tea business on July 14 where he offered to help her and let her stay at his apartment.

The victim told detectives once she got out of the shower, Arberry told her she’d have to “walk down the street and get money by sleeping with dudes,” the report stated.

Arberry reportedly then took her to the Tropicana and Valley View area to engage in prostitution.

The next day on July 15, Arberry escorted her to a hotel-casino on Boulder Hwy and “instructed her by a threat saying if she didn’t earn money from engaging in prostitution there would be issues,” according to the report.

The report stated the victim told police that at one point after performing a sex act, the woman’s client drove away and Arberry told her “to get the money for a ‘date’ prior to committing the acts.”

When detectives spoke with Arberry on Thursday, Aug. 3, he did not admit to “openly” sex trafficking her, according to the report.

According to the report, police then found several messages on his phone “pandering other women,” discrediting his statement of “not being involved in the pimping lifestyle.”

Authorities placed Arberry under arrest shortly after that Aug. 3 interview.

According to the report, Arberry has been a custodian at the Clark County School District for six years. His picture was still on Von Tobel’s website as of Wednesday morning. He was released on a $10,000 bail and ordered to stay out of trouble and have no contact with the victim.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD on whether Arberry is still employed at Von Tobel, and we have yet to receive a response.