Las Vegas MGM Resort properties reopen full time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another piece of the Las Vegas economy is reopening. Three MGM Resorts International properties are open full-time again as of Wednesday.

Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, and the Mirage have had some form of a mid-week shutdown for the past several months but will now operate 24/7 which they haven’t done in nearly a year.

In less than two weeks, businesses currently operating at 35% will be allowed to go to half capacity.

Local economic analyst Jeremy Aguero says many signs are pointing to a great spring and summer for Las Vegas.

“Right now, it’s very different, we are talking about hotels coming back online going 24/7. We are talking about restaurants opening back up. We’re even talking about seeing people hire more folks when we weren’t having that conversation at all three months ago. I think that trend is remarkably positive,” Aguero said.

He believes Las Vegas is still only halfway through an 18 to 36 month recovery process.

He says the increased unemployment benefits and stimulus checks being debated right now in Congress should help float the recovery through summer and help conventions and sporting events return.