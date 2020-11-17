Las Vegas Metropolitan Police releases stats on homicides investigated in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released new stats when it comes to murders committed in Las Vegas.

So far, Metro reports it has investigated 84 homicides Murders to Date for 2020. That number is a 15% increase from the 73 in 2019.

Out of 84 of those murders, 18 of the incidents involved a gang member, Metro said.

A total of 21 Justifiable Homicides have been investigated, 5 Other Jurisdiction Murders handled by LVMPD have been investigated, and 17 Officer-involved shooting deaths have been investigated thus far for the 2020 Year to Date.

When it comes to victimology, the breakdown is as follow:

300% Altercation/Drug or Alcohol-induced

43% Altercation/Perceived Disrespect

36% Domestic Violence

13% Crime or Robbery

Look below to read the full report.