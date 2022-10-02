LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosted its second annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on Sunday in Henderson.

Costumed canines strutted their stuff and let their alter-egos shine, putting on cute and creative costumes for the Halloween parade.

The event took place at the Dollar Loan Center Arena on Henderson starting at 10 a.m. The two-hour event was full of pet-friendly activities, a DJ, a raffle, and unique food stands.

The 2023 LVMPD K-9 calendar featuring 12 four-legged heroes of Metro was also unveiled and available for purchase.

Proceeds from the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and the 2023 LVMPD K-9 calendar went towards the LVMPD Foundation to help support several programs and initiatives, including funding lifelong healthcare and veterinary care for active and retired service dogs.

“LVMPD has one of the oldest, continuously operating K-9 units in the United States. We look forward to seeing everyone and their dogs in costume for this fun parade to support Metro’s K-9 division,” said Tom Kovach, Executive Director of the LVMPD Foundation. “Our four-legged heroes go above and beyond in their service to make our community a safer place, and they deserve to be cared for in return.”