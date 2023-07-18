LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported 14 officer-involved shootings last year. This year that number currently stands at 3.

On Tuesday, July 18, Metro police showed the media what goes into those shooting investigations.

During Tuesday’s exercise, police acted out an officer-involved shooting and then asked members of the media to share what they saw as witnesses.

Most of those answers were either just part of the picture or wrong.

In this case, there were multiple cameras capturing the exercise to see what did happen.

Image from video, LVMPD training exercise on officer-involved shootings.

Metro police tell 8 News Now that after an incident happens their Force Investigation Team takes over.

After a few hours of analyzing body camera footage, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence they share a preliminary report of what happened. Then within three days, they share a briefing with more details. A final report can take up to 60 days if not longer depending on the incident.

“Our officers do a good job of gathering that information and trying to see what is actually factual and what is not so that the information that we do provide at that 72-hour brief is true and factual,” explained Metro Public Information Officer Luis Vidal.

They also conduct an internal review after each incident of use of deadly force by an officer to ensure department policy was followed.

Metro police keep a record of each deadly force incident for the public to have access to and see the status of each incident: https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/InternalOversightConstitutionalPolicing/Pages/FatalUseofDeadlyForce.aspx