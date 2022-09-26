LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As of Monday, Metro police said they responded to six deadly overdoses in the past 36 hours. At least four, they said, were connected to fentanyl.

A new video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showcases exactly what officers have encountered when confronted with an individual who is overdosing on the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

Metro officers recall specific moments when they were faced with unresponsive individuals, and the actions taken to avoid losing someone to a potential overdose death.

“I know the dangers of fentanyl, but to actually be exposed to it firsthand, was just beyond,” one officer in the video recalled.

Bodycam footage shows Metro officers response to fentanyl-related overdose (Photo: LVMPD)

Fentanyl deaths have been on the rise nationwide, and here in Las Vegas. In 2021, there were 871 overdose deaths, 248 being fentanyl-related, according to Metro.

Many fentanyl-related deaths are caused by accidental ingestion. One may think they are partaking in something else, without realizing that it’s laced with the synthetic opioid.

In February, a Las Vegas teen died due to acute fentanyl toxicity, which was accidental, according to the Clark County Coroner. On Sept. 5 Nevada State Police seized 56 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop near Ely, Nevada.

The prevalence of fentanyl has become so widespread, that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) declared Aug. 21, Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, and according to the CDC, just two milligrams is considered a lethal dose.