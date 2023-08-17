LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police K9 Diko has returned to duty after being stabbed by a suspect who police took into custody last month.

LVMPD K9 Diko returns to work following a stabbing. (Credit: LVMPD/X)

“K9 Diko has been cleared to return to duty and he’s already helped find a bad guy,” Metro posted on social media. Police also shared a video of K9 Diko and his handler Officer Camacho preparing to go on calls.

K9 Diko was injured on July 24 after he was deployed on Ezekiel Barnes who was a suspect in a stabbing. Police said Diko was stabbed “multiple times.” Barnes is facing numerous charges including injuring or attempting to kill a police animal.

Police said Diko got lots of love, community support, and treats during his recovery from the attack.

Barnes remains in the Clark County Detention Center