LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Vanya Garcia, 16, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts, a floral print shirt, and pink shoes.

According to police, she was last seen on Saturday, Oct.1. However, police did not give any specific details regarding the exact time or place she was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.