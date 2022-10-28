LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty two weeks ago will be laid to rest Friday. Metro Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting on Oct. 13 after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

8NewsNow.com will carry livestreaming coverage of the police procession and funeral starting around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Officer Truong, 49, had been with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 1999. He leaves behind a daughter, ex-wife, his father, and siblings.

Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in honor of Officer Thai.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have a procession to take Truong’s body from Palm Mortuary to Central Christian Church where his funeral will be held. The procession is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. and the funeral begins at 10 a.m.

The procession route is as follows:

South on I-15 from downtown to Sahara Ave.

South on Las Vegas Blvd. from Sahara to the 215

East on the 215 to the 515

North on the 515/US95

East on Russell Rd.

South on New Beginnings Dr.

Arrive at Central Christian Church

“I don’t think Thai ever met a person, he always met a friend and that is what I hope people remember about him,” said Myron Hamm with the Las Vegas Police Protection Association. He worked with Officer Thai for more than 20 years.