Las Vegas Metro Chamber unveils new name, logo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce is re-branding itself with the help of local rockstars, Imagine Dragons. In a video, the newly re-branded used the band’s song “Whatever it Takes” as their new motto.

It announced Wednesday that the brand change is the result of more than a year of research, market analysis, and strategic planning to develop its new name and culture.

“It is more than just about words and it’s more than just about a logo. It’s about the evolution of southern Nevada and the entire state and the evolution of the ever-changing challenges that the business community has. The Chamber is doing whatever it takes to be there to serve the community and to really ramp up the services and the tangible benefits that we provide to our members,” Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber said on Good Day Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Sewald said at the beginning, they asked their members what they wanted and the things they needed to thrive and grow from the Chamber.

Local businesses, Pink Kitty Creative and Frequency Pictures, helped develop the Vegas Chamber branding.

The Vegas Chamber will formally unveil its brand at Preview Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 17, at Wynn Las Vegas. It is also changing its website and social media handles.