Las Vegas metro area posts 9.3% unemployment rate in February

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 8.3% in February, down from 8.5% in January. The Las Vegas metro area continued to post the highest jobless rates in the state at 9.3%.

A year ago, Nevada’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

According to figures released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), the Las Vegas metro area’s unemployment rate was 9.3%, down from 9.8% in January. Within the metro area, cities posted these rates in February:

North Las Vegas: 10.4%, down from 10.9% in January

Las Vegas: 9.4%, down from 9.8%

Henderson: 7.8%, down from 8.3%

Boulder City: 7.4%, down from 7.7%

Metro areas in Northern Nevada have recovered faster than the Las Vegas area.

Reno’s unemployment rate in February was 4.9%, and Carson City posted 5.4% unemployment.

DETR notes that Clark County is the only county in the state that remains above the national unemployment rate — 6.6%. Eureka had the lowest unemployment rate of any county, with 2.7%.

Unemployment rates in the DETR chart below are grouped by metro areas, counties, labor market areas and cities: