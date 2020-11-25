Las Vegas metro area at 13.8% unemployment; North Las Vegas: 14.6%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Month-to-month job gains are continuing as Las Vegas continues to pull out of economic problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

October statistics show 8,100 jobs returned in Las Vegas — 6,300 in leisure and hospitality compared to levels reported for September. That’s a 0.9 percent gain for Las Vegas, and a 2.8 percent gain in the leisure and hospitality sector.

Statewide unemployment stands at 12 percent. That figure is adjusted for seasonal hiring. The unadjusted rate is 11.8 percent, according to DETR. Adjusted October unemployment rates are not available for the state’s metro areas.

North Las Vegas has the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.6 percent, and the Las Vegas metropolitan area overall has 13.8 percent unemployment, according to DETR.

Elsewhere in the state, the Reno-Sparks area shows 6.3 percent unemployment and Carson City is at 6.6 percent.

“As has been the case for the duration of the COVID recession, the Las Vegas area continues to see the most significant impacts in terms of both employment and unemployment,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

“Statewide, employment was mixed with the Las Vegas MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) up, the Reno MSA flat, and the Carson City MSA down over the month. Nevada, at 12 percent, has the second highest unemployment rate in the nation behind Hawaii,” Schmidt said.

Year-over-year comparisons show Las Vegas at 111,600 fewer jobs than in October 2019. That’s a 10.7 percent drop.

Reno is 15,000 jobs (6.0 percent) below October 2019, and Carson City is 1,200 jobs down (3.9%).

“Although the labor market continues to improve, Nevada remains one of the states most impacted by the COVID pandemic,” Schmidt said. “Our economic outlook depends on our response to COVID-19 including treatments, policy responses, and public compliance with measures to slow the spread of the disease.”