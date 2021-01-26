Las Vegas metro area at 10.4% unemployment, DETR reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unemployment rate in the Las Vegas metro area dropped from 11.8% in November to 10.4% in December, with the year ending as 112,990 people still out of work, according to information released Tuesday by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The valley’s unemployment rate in December 2019 was 3.5%.

DETR statistics showed unemployment rates much lower in Northern Nevada metro areas, with Reno at 5% and Carson City at 5.7% in December.

North Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate among Nevada cities, with 11.2%. Las Vegas was close behind at 10.3%, Henderson at 8.8% and Boulder City at 7.3%.

Recent reports suggest that unemployment statistics are undercounting because many people have just stopped looking for work, believing there are no jobs out there.

And initial claims for unemployment have risen since the end of 2020, partially because DETR guided claimants to make new Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims as some federal aid programs expired as the government continually delayed spending programs in December.

The unadjusted statewide unemployment rate — not taking into account holiday and other seasonal hiring trends — stands at 9%, according to DETR.

But numbers indicate jobs continue to return, with 8,200 jobs filled since November statewide, including 6,800 in the Las Vegas metro area.