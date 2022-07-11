LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died.

Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night.

Matt King was the co-founder of Meow Wolf arts and entertainment company. (Credit: Meow Wolf/Instagram)

“Matt’s work as both a collaborator and artist was like no other: monumental, groundbreaking, otherworldly, and wild. This is a tremendous loss to the world and we are tremendously grateful to have shared time and space with him,” the post read in part.

King was also credited with creating the company’s first immersive art show and being present at the first company meeting in 2008.

Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The company creates an immersive and interactive experience that transports audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration, according to its website.

The company has three locations one of which is in Las Vegas and was established in 2021. The other two locations are in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Denver, Colorado.

No word on how the Meow Wolf co-founder died.