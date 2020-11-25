Las Vegas men arrested in death of mining partner near remote Arizona town

Christopher Albert Eash, left, and Joshua Paul Stone were arrested in the investigation into the death of Jeffrey Earl Bushaw, their mining partner. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas men were arrested in connection with a man’s death near the remote community of Meadview, Arizona.

Christopher Albert Eash, 46, and Joshua Paul Stone, 34, were arrested following a homicide investigation into the death of Jeffrey Earl Bushaw, 45, of Las Vegas.

The investigation was conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Bushaw was found dead on Sunday with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in a remote desert area near Greggs Hideout outside of Meadview. He had been reported missing six days earlier.

Meadview is near the Arizona shore of Lake Mead, about 33 miles north of Dolan Springs, Arizona. Greggs Hideout is halfway between Meadview and Temple Bar.

Eash is charged with first degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a dead body, all felonies.

Stone is charted with tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a dead body.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that Bushaw, Eash and Stone were mining partners who lived at a temporary residence in the area.

Investigators have not determined a motive in Bushaw’s death

The investigation is continuing.