LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly 20 years of serving the Las Vegas community, a non-profit medical supply store may be on the verge of shutting down.

MedTyme medical supply store near Rancho and Jones (KLAS)

Medtyme is located near Rancho and Jones and according to its founder, Rosalind Jamerson, it’s survived through donations and also through her own financial support.

The medical supply store gives people access to things they may not otherwise be able to afford, such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, and even food.

Medtyme also offers notary services, and help for the homeless.

The owner spoke to 8 News Now and said she now needs help to cover the rent.

“I serve the most vulnerable people, seniors, families in need, and with the doors being closed people suffer,” Jamerson said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the founder of Medtyme, Rosalind Jamerson, and includes more information for those interested in donating.