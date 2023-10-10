LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Co-hosted by the City of Las Vegas and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club, the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Soccer Tournament is back for its 23rd year.

As one of the largest international youth soccer tournaments, the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament was created in 2000 by Mayor Oscar B. Goodman to further youth sports.

This year’s tournament expects 477 teams from ages 8 to 15 from Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, and 16 U.S. states, including 369 boys teams and 108 girls teams.

Teams will compete between 5:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex. Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., teams will compete at all the following fields:

Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 7353 Eugene Ave. (Tournament headquarters)

All-American Park, 1551 S. Buffalo Drive

Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd.

Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane

Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, 7901 W. Washington Ave.

James Regional Sports Park, 8400 W. Robindale Road

Gold and silver levels are offered for boys and girls, with each team guaranteed three games. Friday games will include primarily local games.

“The Mayor’s Cup International Soccer Tournament brings world-class competition to our local teams and millions of dollars to our local economy,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “I invite everyone to join me in welcoming these young athletes from North and South America and watching them compete in the tournament.”

First- and second-place team members will receive individual medals in each age division, and the Mayor’s Cup trophy will be awarded to all first-place teams. Championship games will begin at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex. Awards ceremonies will begin at approximately 1 p.m. at the stage at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and continue until 4:30 p.m.

Friendly matches with international and local teams will be held Thursday, Oct. 26. Contact Tournament Director Bob Briare at 702-283-3724 for the most current information on friendly games and any other questions.

Admission to games is free all weekend. Spectators should bring their own seating, as thousands are expected to attend and participate. Carpooling is encouraged as parking lots will fill up quickly.

For more information, including schedules, maps, teams, and rules, visit the Mayor’s Cup website or email info@lvmayorscup.com.