Las Vegas mayor sounds off: Goodman wants closure of non-essential businesses to end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman is doubling down on her push to bring the city’s business back to life. In an interview Thursday morning with 8 News NOW, Mayor Goodman said closures imposed by Governor Steve Sisolak are destroying Las Vegas, its tourism industry, and its people.

Her concerns were first highlighted at the Las Vegas City Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to Mayor Goodman, health data on the coronavirus does not match up with the strict state guidelines. While the mayor admits she has no plan of her own, she criticized the lack of one on a state level, saying her city needs to reopen.

