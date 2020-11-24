Las Vegas mayor issues statement on statewide ‘pause’ as restrictions tighten, COVID-19 cases rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman issued a statement Tuesday regarding Nevada’s “pause” and tightened restrictions mandated by Governor Sisolak to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mayor Goodman called the restrictions under the three-week pause “changing and inconsistent,” and stated that they are “harming businesses.”

These tightened restrictions, which went into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., apply to businesses, as well as both public and private gatherings. They will reduce the capacity limits for restaurants, bars, gyms, and casinos to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less.

“Unfortunately, these mandates are causing additional severe anxiety to those already suffering and unemployed, to those about to lose their jobs and to small business owners,” the mayor stated.

Since the March shutdown, Mayor Goodman has made public comments criticizing Governor Sisolak’s response to the pandemic.

She ended her statement by wishing Las Vegans a “safe and healthy Thanksgiving season.”