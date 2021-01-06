Las Vegas Mayor Goodman to present virtual ‘State of the City Address’ Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City Address virtually this year, due to the ongoing pandemic.

It will be shared Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. on KLCV Channel 2 and on the city’s Facebook and Twitter platforms. This year’s address will not have any in-person attendance.

8 News Now will stream this address online and on the 8NN Facebook page.

Mayor Goodman plans on providing her vision and insight for 2021 and beyond during the address, the city says.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced earlier this week that he will deliver a prerecorded State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.