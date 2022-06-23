Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has joined TikTok and posted her first video. (Photos: TikTok cityoflasvegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has joined the social media platform TikTok and today put out her first video.

Mayor Goodman takes the viewer on a day in her life. Mayor Goodman is seen bouncing from event to event around town, grabbing a quick lunch, giving a tour of her office, celebrating a remodel announcement of The Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas, and even officiating a wedding.

Day in the life with Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Her day included a LVCVA board meeting, meetings with city leaders, an event at the Plaza Hotel and Casino, a quick lunch from Arby's and officiating a commitment ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel for Frank Marino and his longtime partner Alex for Pride Month

Goodman has been serving as mayor for almost 11 years. The term of Las Vegas mayor is four years and the same person can be re-elected three times. This means Mayor Goodman cannot run for another term.

Mayor Goodman’s husband, Oscar Goodman, also served as Las Vegas mayor 12 years before Carolyn Goodman was elected in 2011.