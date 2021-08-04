Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she tested positive for Covid-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced Wednesday that she recently tested positive for Covid-19. Mayor Goodman said she quarantined for 10 days and has made a full recovery.

Mayor Goodman made the announcement at the opening of Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting. The mayor said she was exposed to someone with a positive case and subsequently tested positive.

Mayor Goodman, who is 82-years-old and a two-time survivor of breast cancer, said she was fully vaccinated at the time of her exposure.

“I’m out there all the time – probably inappropriately – hugging and touching people all the time,” said Mayor Goodman. “That’s how I choose to operate and that’s how I will continue to choose to operate.”

The mayor said her symptoms were mild, and that she skipped the last city council meeting out of an abundance of caution.

Mayor Goodman urged everyone in the community to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“Please get vaccinated to help keep everybody safe,” the mayor said. “There are reasons why some can’t, and we need to be understanding of that fact.”

In April of 2020, Mayor Goodman made national headlines for an interview with Anderson Cooper of CNN. The mayor staunchly insisted that Las Vegas was safe and that Covid-19 mitigation restrictions, such as social distancing and capacity limits for business, were not necessary.