Live Now
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore to hold news conference at City Hall

WATCH NOW: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore to hold news conference at City Hall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Ward 6 Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore will hold a press conference today at 5 p.m. in the lobby of City Hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories