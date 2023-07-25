LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a level attained by very few across the world, even fewer women master sommeliers.

Jennifer Huether told 8 News Now her passion all stemmed from an appreciation of wine, but not necessarily love.

“I thought I didn’t actually like white wine,” she recalled. “A chef’s wine pairing and suddenly it was that moment when I realized, this is interesting.”

Huether uncorked a dedication that took 12 years to achieve.

“Worldwide we’re somewhere around 276 master sommeliers,” she said. “I want to say that we, globally, are maybe around 35 women right now.”

Huether uses her knowledge, experience, and passion to prepare the next generation of wine experts.

She also teaches at the Academy at Southern Glazers which is the largest distributor of wine, spirits, and beer in the U.S.

“I have wanted this particular job with this particular company for about ten years,” she said.

As a single mom of two embracing her dream also meant leaving her home in Canada for a new and rare opportunity.

“It’s been an honor to really help motivate women to get into this business,” she added. “It is historically a very male-dominated profession, now that’s changing.”

In the United States, there are about 168 master sommeliers, and about a dozen are in Las Vegas.