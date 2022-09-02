LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massage therapist describes herself as an “on-call sexual servant” to disgraced Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn in a lawsuit filed in district court Thursday.

Brenna Schrader is suing Wynn, Wynn Resorts, Wynn Las Vegas and a company vice president over the allegations of rape and retaliation.

From 2012 to 2018, Schrader was “on call” to perform sexual acts for Wynn, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit describes one instance of alleged sexual assault in 2015 where Schrader said she was called into Wynn’s private office.

“This experience sent her into a state of shock that resulted in further psychological trauma,” the lawsuit said. “From 2012 through 2018, Plaintiff not only performed sexual acts upon Mr. Wynn on various occasions, but she was required to be on call to perform sexual acts for Mr. Wynn if he so desired.”

In 2016, a “VIP guest requested” her services, the lawsuit said, adding Wynn allegedly had recommended Schrader as a massage therapist.

In this March 15, 2016 file photo casino mogul Steve Wynn appears during a news conference in Medford, Mass. Documents collected by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for a probe about allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn and the suitability of his former company to operate a Boston-area casino will remain secret, at least temporarily, following a ruling Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, by a Nevada state court judge.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

“While massaging the VIP guest, he began to touch plaintiff in private areas of her body,” the lawsuit claims. “Plaintiff had been told that she could not refuse or say no to a VIP guest and therefore complied.”

Wynn resigned in February 2018. In February 2019, the Nevada Gaming Control Board fined Wynn Resorts $20 million – the highest fine ever levied.

The lawsuit also includes allegations from other women who are not named as plaintiffs.

In 2005, “a manicurist reported to a supervisor that Mr. Wynn… raped her and she had become pregnant,” the lawsuit said, adding Wynn Resorts reportedly settled the case and never investigated it.

In 2014 or 2015, someone or some people complained to top company executives about Wynn requesting “a ‘sensual massage’” at the spa.

This photo shows the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, June 17, 2014. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

“These allegations were covered up,” the lawsuit alleges. “They were not reported to the employee relations department, were not documented, and the company did not investigate. This failure violated the sexual harassment policy, the zero-tolerance policy, and the business conduct policy.”

The lawsuit claims management and employees attempted to silence Wynn’s accusers. Other employees reportedly referred to the accusers as prostitutes.

“Defendants essentially embarked on a campaign to blame, to control, and to silence Mr. Wynn’s victims, which created even more hostility,” the lawsuit said. “In 2018, defendants convened town hall-style meetings and told employees that they knew that reporters were contacting employees and that employees should advise management if anyone called them.”

Following his resignation, Wynn remained on the resort property, living in a private villa, the lawsuit said.

Schrader is also a plaintiff in the ongoing federal class-action lawsuit against Wynn and Wynn Resorts filed in 2019.

Wynn has repeatedly denied the allegations.