LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of Las Vegas properties, mostly casinos, will celebrate the announcement of Las Vegas getting its first-ever Super Bowl game Wednesday night.

There will be a citywide marquee takeover from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to welcome the NFL Super Bowl to the city for its game in 2024.

More than 50 properties are taking part in the event including most of the major hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and in the downtown area.