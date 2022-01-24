‘Las Vegas Market’ 5-day run begins under difficult conditions for selling, shipping products

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “The Las Vegas Market” is underway for its five-day run attracting tens of thousands of vendors displaying their best in furniture, home decor and gifts.

But the challenges that the industry faces are even bigger, and buyers say that can’t seem to catch a break.

“It’s beyond ridiculous,” said Leslie Hadley of Designing Touch.

It’s a harsh reality for Hadley and Deanna Anderson who are trying to keep their Utah design business open during the pandemic.

“People are still spending money. People still need designers. The fact that they are not able to get the goods at a timely manner is really frustrating,” Anderson said.

They are among the tens of thousands attending this year’s binannual Las Vegas Market in downtown hoping to get more clients despite a lower attendance turnout, according to event officials.

“The buyers that are here — we think it’s about 60% of prepandemic — are buying. They need inventory. Consumer demand is at the highest and the housing market is robust,” according to Robert Maricich, CEO of International Market Centers.

Maricich tells us attendees are looking for the latest trends and available product. Customers are placing more orders he says and it’s not slowing down.

“This year there will be a continuation. That will happen because of wage inflation, but probably cost of ocean freight has topped off,” Maricich said.

“We’ve all been affected by it. We try our best to get everything as smooth as possible, but there are challenges,” said Kurt Schroeder, director of merchandising for Hobo.

Schroeder said Hobo’s products are made in China. Handling the demand has been tricky.

That’s something most agree on.

“The one thing is that everyone understands the situation,” said Designing Touch’s Hadley. “It is what it is.”

Maricich said Americans have been able to collect some cash with the stimulus checks and wage inflation. He says American consumers like to spend — and that is exactly what we are seeing.