Las Vegas marathoner got his life back when he discovered running

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ryan Romero found a reason to run.

As organizers of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon promoted their virtual marathon, which runs Nov. 13-15, they shared the story of “Featured Rock ‘n’ Roller” Romero, 26, a Las Vegas resident who was inspired by the event four years ago.

Romero lives on the Strip, “right across from the 5K start line,” according to a marathon news release. And the sport may have saved his life.

“I would watch it as I was eating a bowl of ice cream or something and say, ‘I should do that someday,’ ” Romero remembers.

The rest of the story, as told on The Beat, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon’s blog:

Four years ago, while he was studying hospitality at UNLV, Romero was diagnosed with HIV. He gained weight and struggled with high blood pressure because of the stress and medication.

His doctor told him he either had to lose weight or start taking blood pressure medication — something he wasn’t ready to do.

In 2018, Romero decided to start running. He downloaded a “couch to 5K” app and set a goal of running a 5k in eight weeks.

“When I got to 5k, that was a huge accomplishment for me,” he says.

“I kept going from there and have fallen in love with it. I feel the healthiest I’ve ever felt before.”

Next, Romero planned to tackle the Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Half Marathon as part of the St. Jude Heroes program, where race participants raise money for the children’s hospital. The day before the race, Ryan was allowed to upgrade to the marathon distance for an extra $100 of money raised for St. Jude Heroes.

Romero was in.

At the finish line, Romero noticed a runner sporting a Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame medal. He inquired and immediately set the 15-race minimum as a new goal.

He plotted out a race calendar that would take him all over the US and Canada to get there.

In a whirlwind of a year, Romero ran 10 full marathons and six half marathons, along with numerous 5Ks and 10Ks.

He gained a whole lot of medals, lost 70 pounds, and found a second family in Rock ’n’ Roll.