Las Vegas man’s smooth, melodic voice graces commercial aired during the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you were someone who watched the Super Bowl, odds are the Indeed.com ad probably moved you. It showed how the employment company would be there as Americans try to get back to work. The ad playing a cover of Andra Day’s song “Rise Up,” but it was sung by Las Vegas native Christian Shelton.

“It means so much to me that people like my voice enough to think I would be good enough to do a local commercial, let alone the Super Bowl, which is seen by tens of millions of people,” 19-year-old Shelton said. “I was like, ‘wow this is really really huge’ especially for their (Indeed’s) first Super Bowl commercial ever.”

Shelton’s journey to the big game began in march of 2020, when he started posting videos of himself singing on Tik Tok.

In less than a year, Shelton has amassed nearly $750,000 and has received compliments from artists such as Sam Smith, Lizzo, and Meghan Trainor.

“I can’t believe that many people want to see me all the time singing,” he said. “It’s really heartwarming and touching.”

In January, Shelton was asked to record his rendition of the song “Rise Up,” which he had previously posted to TikTok during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. On Sunday, he was surrounded by his family when they all saw his hard work pay off.

“To see it on the big screen, in that moment, it was indescribable,” said Wendy Shelton, Christian’s mother.

“I’m so proud of him, his consistency,” his father Allen Shelton said. “Nothing is gained without work.”

Christian was recently recognized as being a “Black Tik Tok Trailblazer” for his leadership and efforts on and off the platform.