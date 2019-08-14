Las Vegas man who died in July crash on US95 identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A July 14 crash on U.S. 95 between Tonopah and Hawthorne killed a Las Vegas man, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Las Vegas resident Jose R. Rodriguez Jr., 65, died in the crash, NHP public information officer Hannah DeGoey said.
Rodriguez was traveling southbound toward Las Vegas when a northbound 2006 Subaru Tribeca tried to pass a commercial vehicle. The Subaru collided head-on with the 2012 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Rodriguez.
The driver of the Subaru and two occupants were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
In that area, the highway is one lane in each direction with a speed limit of 70 mph. The crash occurred at mile marker 21 in Mineral County.
The crash blocked the remote stretch of highway just south of Luning for more than four hours as troopers worked at the scene.