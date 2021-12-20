FILE – In this April 29, 2021, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Gov. Sisolak applauded Nevada lawmakers for passing hundreds of bills in a legislative session colored heavily by the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with reporters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Sisolak said he felt optimistic about the state’s future. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was charged with threatening Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Facebook has had his case dismissed.

Steve Feeder faced three misdemeanors after he posted to the governor’s official Facebook page with “one or more comments that threatened [Sisolak] with acts of violence,” police had said in an arrest report last year.

The post, which was made in May 2020, said in part, “The tyrant has declared war on the people and like Hong Kong protesters we need to arm ourselves and form a militia and fight back.” According to the criminal complaint, Feeder made the post “no less than 34 times.”

A Las Vegas Justice Court judge dismissed a lesser charge, effectively barring a remaining charge from moving forward under the Fifth Amendment’s protection against double jeopardy, a spokesman for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office confirmed.

The attorney general’s office had said in court filings last year that the comments were not protected by the First Amendment because they incited violence.

Feeder’s attorney had said last year that prosecutors failed to show his client intended to act.