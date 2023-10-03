LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man agreed to be extradited to Utah to face a human trafficking charge.

Delquan Danford, 32, appeared before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday to waive his extradition.

Danford is facing an aggravated human trafficking charge in Salt Lake County, Utah.

He was arrested on Aug. 7 in Las Vegas for drunk driving and was charged in Salt Lake County on Aug. 10.

The case in Utah originated in Las Vegas, where a woman says she was forced to go into prostitution on the strip and in Salt Lake City or risk losing her life and children.

“He beat me up on a regular basis, pulled out guns on me. Did anything violent that you can think of,” the woman, who 8 News Now is not identifying, said.