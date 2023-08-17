LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man wanted in Utah for human trafficking is currently in city jail on a drunk driving charge.

On Tuesday, 8 News Now reported Delquan Danford, 32, is facing an aggravated human trafficking charge in Salt Lake County, Utah and authorities were searching for him.

Delquan Danford, 32, of Las Vegas. (City of Las Vegas)

Yet, the City of Las Vegas confirmed to 8 News Now on Thursday that Danford is in the city jail until Oct. 4 serving out a DUI conviction.

He was arrested on August 7 in Las Vegas and was charged in Salt Lake County on August 10.

After he serves his time in jail, Danford will then be transferred to the Clark County Detention Center where he will face extradition to Utah, according to a city spokesman.

The case in Utah originated in Las Vegas, where a woman says she was forced to go into prostitution in both the strip and in Salt Lake City or risk losing her life and children.

“He beat me up on a regular basis, pulled out guns on me. Did anything violent that you can think of,” the woman, who 8 News Now is not identifying, said.

Salt Lake City investigators were not aware until Thursday of Danford’s arrest when 8 News Now contacted the victim, she told us.

However, both the City of Las Vegas and Utah investigators are now in contact regarding his extradition.