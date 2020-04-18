Las Vegas man uses 3D printers to help people working COVID-19 front lines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is taking his 3D printing hobby and using it to help fight against COVID-19. Walter Codesido is using his printers to make an item that many on the front lines are having a hard time finding: face shields.

“On my hobby, on my free time, I do a lot of props,” said Codesido.

He’s using his printers to make a number of items.

“Once in a blue moon, I get a kid with prosthetics that can’t afford them, so I do a 3D-printed prosthetic.”

As soon as the coronavirus pandemic happened, he knew he wanted to help where he could.

“Once I saw that sign from the CDC they were approving 3D printed stuff, that is when I got on it,” Codesido revealed.

He started using his machines to make the much-needed face shields for those on the front lines. He has a handful of machines, but they take a while to produce. It takes 45 minutes for each to make two items.

“Two hundred and eighty that I have given out; what is here right now is 100 ready to go,” Codesido shared.

He has donated them to several hospitals and to Cashman Center.

“My goal is to get out as many as I can.”

If you know someone in need of a face shield, you can email Walter at wcodesido@yahoo.com. He also has a GoFundMe if you’d like to help pay for the material he uses.