Guest wins big at The Orleans Casino on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 (Boyd Gaming)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Over the weekend a Las Vegas man turned his singles into a nearly $95,000 payday at an off-Strip casino.

It happened on Aug. 26 at The Orleans Hotel and Casino when the lucky guest hit a big win combo after placing his $5 bet on IGT’s Denomination Triple Hot Ice slot machine earning him a total of $94,811 hand pay.

The win reset the machine back to its $2,000 progressive base, according to a news release from the casino.