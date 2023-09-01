LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man will be heading into space next week because of a ticket he bought almost two decades ago.

Ken “Rocket Man” Baxter, a real estate investor, will be onboard the first Virgin Galactic launch, set to happen on Friday, September 8. He bought the first civilian ticket in 2004 for Richard Branson’s space tourism venture which led to the nickname “Rocket Man”. He paid $200,000.

Over the years, multiple people have offered him up to $1 million to buy his seat but Baxter has held firm, wanting to be the first.

According to Baxter’s Instagram page, he has always been fascinated with space and can’t wait until he blasts off. He even has a website to document everything about his upcoming adventure.