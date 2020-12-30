Las Vegas man starts own car detailing company after COVID-19 layoffs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Layoffs during the pandemic have forced many to rely on unemployment or think of new ways to bring in money.

Donald Brown took a challenging situation and turned it into new opportunities. He used his van to kickstart his mobile car detailing company, saying he now washes every car as if it is his own.

Due to COVID-19, Brown was laid off from steady job working in the convention industry.

“Everybody was concerned what are we going to do, how are we going to pay bills and stuff?” Brown said.

As Brown worked to figure out his next steps, his girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl — Jamaica — named after the country he immigrated from twenty years ago.

To support his growing family, Brown said he needed to get creative.

“I always thought ‘maybe I could have a business that generates money off delivering a service,'” Brown said.

After months of saving, Brown turned his idea into a new business “Jamaica’s Mobile Car Wash and Detail.” Although it is just a few months old, Brown says he has plans to expand his business.

“You’ve always got to think out of the box,” Brown said. “Even though things may be good today, you’ve always got to think about what if things were to, you know, just stop moving that way you’re used to it being, you know, all your life.”

Brown says years of working hard prepared him to take this next step. Now, he hopes his story of perseverance will inspire others in the community to start their own business and grow the Las Vegas economy.

“Never give up, you know what I mean, always keep thinking and stay positive,” Brown said. “Negative energy doesn’t produce anything.”