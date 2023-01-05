LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven employee after being asked to leave the store multiple times claimed that the employee had hit on his wife, according to an arrest report.

Tomas Gallardo-Escobar, 22, faces a charge of attempted murder, records showed.

Las Vegas police received a report on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. of a Boulder Highway 7-Eleven employee who was stabbed.

The victim and witnesses told officers that Gallardo-Escobar had been in the store earlier that day and had caused a disturbance.

The victim told police that he and another employee were smoking outside the 7-Eleven before the incident when Gallardo-Escobar approached them and began threatening them. The employees learned he had trespassed the convenience store two days earlier and told him to leave, the report said.

Gallardo-Escobar then insulted the employees, made a motion to grab something from his bag and kept stating he was going to “pop you guys,” the report said.

He was told to leave before returning later with a pocketknife, the report said.

When the victim told him to leave again, Gallardo-Escobar tried to stab him. A fight started while the victim tried to take the knife away from Gallardo-Escobar and punched him “a few times,” the report said.

Gallardo-Escobar left the store after the victim let go of him, according to the report.

Officers learned that he was last seen walking along Boulder Highway toward an apartment complex where he lived nearby. He was detained near Tropicana Avenue and Andover Drive, the report said.

A witness told police that Gallardo-Escobar was “always drunk and high, causing problems,” and made several threats before and during the stabbing, including “I’ll f–ing stab you b–,” “I’ll call my homies, you will all be dead,” and “I’ll beat your a–,” according to the report.

In an interview with police, Gallardo-Escobar explained that he went to the store to fight the victim “for hitting on his wife,” the report said. Gallardo-Escobar accused the victim of pulling out a knife first before he went home, grabbed his own knife and came back, according to the report.

Surveillance video in the store corroborated “everyone’s recollection of events except for Gallardo-Escobar,” the report said.

He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.