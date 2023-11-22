LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a man accused of murder shot and killed the man he and his girlfriend bought fentanyl from out of jealousy, according to police documents.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of Silverheart Avenue and Abbey Drive after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers and medical personnel found a man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene. He was later identified as Oscar Escobedo.

In surveillance video from the area, detectives heard arguing off-screen, where a man’s voice said “get on the ground” and “raise your hands up” several times before the sound of five gunshots, according to the arrest report.

Detectives then saw a vehicle “accelerate into view of the camera” traveling south on Abbey Drive, turning west of Sandstone Drive. Moments later, the video showed the vehicle returning to the crime scene, stopping, then taking off again, the report stated.

Escobedo’s family told police he was recently divorced, which caused him to start using “unknown substances” and “associate” with people who were “conducting fraud and forgery crimes involving vehicles,” according to the arrest report.

On a cell phone found at the crime scene, detectives found a Facebook Messenger conversation between Escobedo and a “Shelly Gonzalez,” in which Shelly asked Escobedo for some “blues,” or fentanyl. Shortly before the shooting, Escobedo received a message from Shelly telling him she was “pulling up,” the report stated.

A records check showed the vehicle belonged to Tyler Knocke, 28.

Tyler Knocke, 28, faces a charge of open murder. (LVMPD)

Homicide detectives learned that the day before the shooting, Shalisa Ness, 31, called 911 because her boyfriend, Knocke, overdosed on fentanyl at a home in the 1900 block of Jansen Avenue, according to the report. Police saw a vehicle matching the one seen on video at the crime scene at the home.

A booking photo of Ness matched a photograph from the Facebook account of “Shelly Gonzalez.”

Shalisa Ness, 31, faces several charges. (LVMPD)

On Nov. 17, detectives interviewed Knocke, who said he was the owner of the vehicle, but Ness would occasionally drive him. He told police he and Ness had been together for around five months and lived together in her mom’s house on Jansen Avenue, the report stated.

Knocke told police that Ness was addicted to drugs and would often cheat on him with “various men.” Ness described her relationship with Knocke as “rocky,” because Knocke was jealous and would accuse her of cheating “all the time,” according to the report.

When police spoke to Ness, she said she “wasn’t going down for this,” before saying Knocke was “tripping out” on narcotics and “wanted more blues,” so she reached out to Escobedo, who agreed to meet her, the report stated.

Ness told police she dropped Knocke off several houses away from the meet point because she “feared he was going to do something to Oscar.” When she met up with Escobedo, he got into the vehicle and gave her the fentanyl.

As Escobedo exited the vehicle, Knocke ran up to the vehicle and pulled him out, yelling at him to “get the [expletive] out of the car,” before the two started arguing, the report stated. Ness yelled for Knocke to get into the car, but he grabbed her gun and shot toward Escobedo several times.

Knocke got back into the car and the two began driving away before returning to grab Knocke’s cell phone that he dropped before they drove back to their house, the report stated.

Knocke told police it was not a “set-up” murder and there was no plan to kill Escobedo. He told police he wanted to “confront him about talking to [Ness].”

Police arrested Knocke on a charge of open murder. He is held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Ness was also facing a charge of open murder, but it has since been dismissed. She faces one count of mail theft, 10 counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, and seven counts of possessing documents/persons ID to commit forgery/counterfeit. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.