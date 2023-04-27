LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 70 months in prison for a conspiracy to sell firearms, machine guns, fentanyl, and Xanax, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Nicolas Santos, 22, pleaded guilty in Sept. 2022 to one count of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Santos conspired with his co-defendants, Wilfred Santos and Martin Magallon, to sell firearms and machine guns without a Federal Firearms License. Court documents said that he sold multiple firearms including semi-automatic firearms and shotguns, AR-style personally made firearms, a stolen rifle and shotgun, and glock switches.

Court documents also said that on four different occasions between July and August of 2021, Santos conspired to sell fentanyl and Xanax.

While detained in the Henderson Detention Center, Santos attempted to obstruct the investigation by telling his girlfriend to delete evidence related to the federal charges in his case, court documents said.

Santos was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.