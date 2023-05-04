LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for claiming $989,031 in fraudulent income tax refunds from the IRS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Anthony Uvari was convicted by a federal jury in December 2022 of four counts of making and subscribing false tax returns, records showed.

Between December 2008 and May 2013, Uvari filed tax returns that falsely claimed that businesses, including multiple gaming companies and a bank, had paid him or his companies gambling winnings or other forms of income. However, he withheld more than $900,000 of income tax on his behalf and paid it to the IRS, court documents and evidence showed.

Because of this, Uvari requested from the IRS over $900,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds. Court documents said that the IRS paid out more than $300,000 in fraudulently requested refunds. Once Uvari’s scheme was detected, the remaining refund requests were denied.

After one of the refund requests was denied, Uvari gave the IRS new false documents, including a fake log supposedly documenting his gambling, in an effort to get the fraudulent tax refund, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Uvari was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.