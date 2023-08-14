LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who attempted to have sex with an underage decoy has been sentenced on charges of sex trafficking and possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

James Allen Wynhoff, 41, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted child sex trafficking and possession of child pornography, a release from the United States Department of Justice said.

He was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 14 to ten years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release. In addition to the prison term, Wynhoff is required to register as a sex offender, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to court documents, on March 31, 2022, Wynhoff contacted a person that he believed to be a 15-year-old child on a messaging app. Through messages, he agreed to meet with the child and pay her $100 to have sex with him.

A detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was posing as the child and made arrangements for Wynhoff to meet at a home in the Las Vegas area, where he was then taken into custody.

Wynhoff also admitted to possessing 11 videos of child sexual abuse material depicting children “as young as toddlers,” according to the release.

Wynhoff was one of seven men who were arrested in the 2022 sting operation, which aimed to crack down on the sexual exploitation of children. Wynhoff had just been released from federal prison on a separate child sex crime charge in Utah.

His prior felony conviction was for interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact. He was released in Jan. 2022.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information on Project Safe Childhood, visit its website.