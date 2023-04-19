LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to three years in federal prison after his involvement in a scheme that stole nearly 400 identities from people across the nation and used their bank accounts to steal funds, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Nosa Frank Obayando, 31, was found guilty of mail theft, using an unauthorized access device, and aggravated identity theft in March 2022.

Court documents and evidence showed that between February 2017 and February 2018, Obayando and his co-defendant would forward hundreds of people’s mail to an address under their control without the victim’s knowledge.

Obayando and his co-defendant would then use the identities in the forwarded mail to steal funds from their bank accounts, documents showed.

Obayando was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

If you suspect potential mail fraud or mail theft, you may contact the USPIS by calling 877-876-2455 or by making a report online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.