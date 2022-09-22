LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is heading to federal prison for four years after pleading guilty to a “depredation against property of the United States” charge.

Marty Clark, 32, faced federal arson charges for setting a fire at the Federal Foley Building and U.S. Courthouse on November 7, 2020. A federal judge sentenced Clark to 51 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada, Clark was caught on camera pouring gasoline on wood framing at the building’s entrance and setting it on fire. A security guard inside the courthouse lobby also saw the flames and went outside and witnessed Clark with a gasoline can.

Clark caused approximately $5,000 in damages to the building.